‘The Black Church’ PBS documentary draws on Baylor sources

The four-hour series explores the church in its various roles as sanctuary, springboard for social justice and a cultural fount that has inspired and energized Black artistic expression for generations.

Gates’ research led him to Baylor’s Black gospel music center, whose creation Darden spearheaded more than 15 years ago to preserve recordings of Black gospel music from the 1940s to 1970s, which were disappearing over time. The project now counts more than 14,000 digitized and archived songs, albums, cassette and videocassette tapes, album covers, recording labels and sermons.

The scholar and his research team worked with BGMRP staffers on selections of gospel songs, spirituals, freedom songs and sermons held by the project that would help tell the documentary’s story. Gates also set up a Texas visit in August 2019 to interview Dallas bishop T.J. Jakes and Houston pastor Ralph West, adding Darden to his interview list.

The interview that followed not only flattered the Baylor professor, who says he’s been a fan of Gates’ work for years, but challenged him as well.