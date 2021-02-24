Waco public radio station seeks "Power Morning" boost

Waco public radio station KWBU-FM (103.3) is hoping for listener-fueled power — the financial kind — in its Power Morning pledge drive from 6 to 9 a.m. Thursday during the “Morning Edition” news program.

The on-air fundraiser, in a slightly different format due to coronavirus protection measures, aims to raise $60,000 for the local station as part of its regular $750,000 operating budget and to expand its subscriber base in the process.

While past Power Mornings have featured community leaders and supporters on the air with volunteers manning phone banks, coronavirus protocols will reduce the number of on-air guests with volunteers on cell phones in separate rooms to field pledge calls to the station at 710-1033.

Joe Riley, president and CEO of the Brazos Valley Public Broadcasting Foundation that runs the station, said advance pledges received online and over the phone over the last few weeks have been encouraging. “I think we can make (the goal), but we have our fingers crossed,” he said.

Previous Power Mornings have had similar $60,000 targets, but increasing financial pressures on the station, some due to the coronavirus pandemic, are raising the stakes for this year’s drive.