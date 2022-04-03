Errors undermine Baylor in 7-2 loss to Oklahoma State

Baylor knew it had to play a near-flawless game to keep No. 6 Oklahoma State from completing a three-game sweep.

But the Bears were anything but perfect.

Three errors undermined Dariana Orme’s pitching as the Cowgirls rallied from an early two-run deficit for a 7-2 win on Sunday afternoon at Getterman Stadium.

“I thought our pitching has given us a chance to compete with these top-level teams, but we’re just not good enough behind them,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “We do have people playing out of position in some areas that we just can’t improve them fast enough to make the routine plays to keep us in those games.”

The Bears (17-17, 0-6) dropped their seventh straight game, but at least they’ve got No. 1 Oklahoma (32-0, 3-0) and Oklahoma State (28-6, 6-0) behind them. The Bears travel to Lawrence to face Kansas (12-20, 1-5) next weekend.

“I guess the benefit is you don’t have to play them again,” Moore said. “You obviously want to play to win, but there’s a big age gap and experience gap between my kids and theirs both weekends. I think it’s important that we keep that in mind. I’ve said all along we have to be patient with this team.”

Oklahoma State’s Miranda Elish (9-4) threw a four-hitter while walking just one batter and amassing nine strikeouts in six innings as she beat Baylor for the second time after winning Friday’s 6-1 opener.

Orme (6-10) gave up seven hits and five walks in 5.1 innings, but only four of the Cowgirls’ seven runs were earned.

The Bears grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Aliyah Binford hit a high hopper that bounced over second baseman Brianna Evans’ head for a two-run double. Both McKenzie Wilson and Ana Watson scored after reaching on singles.

But after Kaci West hit a one-out single in the second inning, Elish retired the next 14 Baylor hitters before Kelly Maxwell retired the side in the seventh.

“I think she (Elish) got better as she went, and I think her velocity picked up,” Moore said. “I think you see that maybe not starting the game as warm, and we took advantage of that. Getting two runs was nice. It allowed Dari to relax a little, but you need more. You need more if you’re not going to have good defense, and we don’t have a good defense right now.”

Baylor second baseman Emily Hott made Baylor’s first error in the second inning when she misplayed Chyenne Factor’s grounder.

Elish tried to score from second, but the ball ricocheted to Binford at shortstop. She threw out Elish at home to briefly secure Orme’s shutout.

With Binford making a pair of errors, the Cowgirls took control of the game with a four-run fourth.

After Julia Cottrill singled, Elish reached on Binford’s fielding error. Karli Petty followed with a bloop past the infield that eluded diving Baylor leftfielder Taylor Strain. Binford scooped the ball to third baseman Sydney Collazos to force out Cottrill.

But Sydney Pennington tied the game with a two-run single before another error led to two more runs.

After Factor walked, she and Pennington scored when Binford threw wildly past first base after fielding Chelsea Alexander’s grounder to give the Cowgirls a 4-2 lead.

The Cowgirls scored three more runs in the sixth to open up a 7-2 lead.

After Alexander walked and Kiley Naomi singled, Carwile hit a run-scoring single off Orme. Maren Judisch relieved and threw a wild pitch that scored Naomi before Carwile scored on Elish’s sacrifice fly.

The Bears host Lamar on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. before playing the Jayhawks on the road Friday through Sunday.

“We’re at a point now where our backs are against the wall and we have to come out swinging this week,” Moore said. “We can’t wait two weeks from now or we’ve waited too long. These two teams we’ve just faced are going to beat most of the teams they play, and they have already. Oklahoma has beaten everybody and Oklahoma State has beaten most people.”

