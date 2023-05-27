ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15–18 for the next academic year. Students from places all over the world — Germany, Poland, Italy, Japan and Indonesia to name a few — are in need of hosts in the United States.
To become a host family or find out how to become involved with the organization locally, call Yvette Shackelford at 254-723-3860 or ASSE Coordinator Audra Locke at 830-570-0187, or go to www.host. asse.com to start a host family application.
