A man was arrested Sunday after three women were hit by a car during a fight that broke out during a weekend party that also left a fourth wom…
Pathologists also reported the 2-year-old had suffered a broken arm about a month before he died.
A local man accused of soliciting an undercover McLennan County Sheriff's Office detective for prostitution was arrested Monday at a local mot…
Mike Copeland: Walmart drive-in movies; Magnolia Market updates; Brookshire curbside; Lula Jane's award
Lights, camera, action. Walmart is getting into the movie business. It has chosen 160 stores across the country where visitors can watch drive…
Police arrested a man in Mexia who they said shot another man in the leg with a shotgun late Friday night in Mart.
A man whose 2018 bestiality case has remained pending more than a year since he entered a guilty plea was arrested Monday, accused of molestin…
Eight of nine people arrested in February in an alleged multi-county theft ring that netted an estimated $130,000 in stolen goods were indicte…
A man hauling cattle was killed when his truck and trailer overturned late Saturday night and led to second crash shortly after, authorities said.
A Falls County grand jury cleared a Baylor University football player of wrongdoing Monday after hearing new evidence that road conditions — m…
Lorena police arrested a man Wednesday morning who had run away from a traffic stop the night before, taking with him a bag that was later fou…