Farm to fork: Texas A&M Virtual Beef Cattle Short Course has much to offer ranchers

Finding value beyond the packer as more people look for locally sourced beef in the wake of COVID-19 is only one of the benefits of attending the Virtual Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course set for Aug. 3-5.
There’s still time to register for the education-packed short course jointly hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Department of Animal Science at Texas A&M University.
Online registration will be open until the event, with the cost $129 until the conference, and $149 after the conference is over for access to the recorded sessions.
“COVID-19 caused some short-term grocery store beef supply issues in the past few months, and this has really created an increased interest among consumers for locally sourced beef,” said Jason Cleere, Ph.D., conference coordinator and AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist in College Station.
This increased demand for locally sourced beef has provided additional opportunities for ranchers to add value to their cattle.
“We will be offering the whole picture, from farm to fork,” Cleere said. “We’ll start on the production side of ranching, learn marketing tips from a very successful ranch that is providing local beef, and there will be a carcass-cutting demonstration to discuss where the value in the carcass is and how to capture all of the value.”
Davey Griffin will provide a live Nolan Ryan Texas Aggie Prime Rib cooking demonstration on Monday evening, broadcast live during the virtual conference beginning at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 after a full day of educational sessions.
