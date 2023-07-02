The Waco Fire Department and Waco Police Department have issued a public reminder that fireworks are illegal in Waco city limits.

Fireworks scare pets, resulting in more stray animals and calls to animal control officers.

Sparklers are not considered fireworks and are OK to purchase and use.

Property damage could result in a fine of up to $2,000 and jail time.

Report violations to 254-7507500. Do not call 911.

