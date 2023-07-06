Food giveaway Saturday Jul 6, 2023 Jul 6, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St., will hosting a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.For more information, call 254-495-5292. 0 Comments Tags Christianity Entertainment Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Endangered giraffe born at Cameron Park Zoo, naming contest open Cameron Park Zoo recently welcomed a newborn Masai giraffe to the world, and the public has a little more than a week left to weigh in on her name. Waco police: Woman arrested after toddler found in 'appalling conditions,' covered in feces Waco police called on a welfare check Thursday discovered a 2-year-old covered in feces inside an apartment strewn with garbage, food and huma… Mike Copeland: Mac and cheese expansion; Shaq's plans for Waco; BU nursing endowment; Leadership Waco Roni's Mac Bar looking for franchisees. Shaq's Big Chicken warming up in Texas. Gas prices tick down ahead of July Fourth. Baylor adding Louis… The Containery in downtown Waco changing colors as The Herringbone Now called The Herringbone, the once multicolored conglomeration of shipping containers at Jackson Avenue and Fourth Street in downtown Waco i… Two jailed after chase from Troy to Waco sends 5 to hospital, including infant Two teens were sitting in jail Monday after police say they led a high-speed chase Sunday from Bell County to Waco, sending five people to the…