Foreclosed Containery project looks for reboot as it hits market for $6.5 million

"I've talked with architects, designers and other artistic folks in town, and we've come up with a couple of ideas for maintaining the uniqueness and eclectic nature of The Containery," Glime said. "Dissatisfaction with the color has been brought up by the city, but everyone has been open in talking this thing through. Everyone wants what's best for the property."

Suggestions have surfaced that murals, ivy or creative landscaping be used to cloak The Containery, possibly eliminating the need to entirely repaint it.

"This could change the curb appeal and aesthetics," Glime said.

If the new owners get painted into a corner, so to speak, and a fresh look becomes mandatory, said Glime, the deed will get done. He's securing cost estimates, he said, and plans range from $30,000 to $150,000.

Others with a stake in downtown wonder what the fuss is about.

"Beauty is in the eye of the beholder," said Kelly Realtors commercial real estate specialist Colt Kelly, who is not involved with the project. "Some people will love the bright colors and some will not . . . I don't know how much is left to actually finish out the space, but I would think the project could absolutely be rescued."

Kelly said the new owners should have their choice of tenants.