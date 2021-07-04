Fourth of July tradition reignited

It’s not a full return to past Fourths on the Brazos. There won’t be an organized children’s activities and the corn dog eating contest is still on hold. Food truck lines will observe social distancing and there are more hand sanitizer pumps and portable toilets on the premises, Cook said.

Roger Lewis, baritone saxophonist and leader of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, said he’s never played in Waco before and he’s counting the days. “It will be a whole lot of fun. It will be a whole of music that will make you want to jump out of your skin,” he said in a phone interview from his home in New Orleans. After a year of the band being sidelined due to COVID-19 shutdowns and canceled concerts, the group’s performance calendar is starting to add dates. “Now we’re beginning to play all the time. Things are opening up and people are hungry to play the music,” he said.

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band’s mix of jazz, pop, funk, blues and more, a distillation of New Orleans’ rich musical stew, fits in with the celebration of America. “(Jazz) is the true American art form. New Orleans is the birthplace of jazz,” Lewis said, adding as an aside, “I didn’t live in that time, but that’s what I heard.”