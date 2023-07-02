The city of Waco will hold Fourth on the Brazos 2023 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Touchdown Alley next to McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Fourth on the Brazos is a Waco tradition with food trucks, live music, family fun and fireworks. Admission is free. Gates will open at 6, and the fireworks will kick off at 9:15.

Waco Community Band will perform patriotic music beginning at 9:10.

Chairs and coolers are allowed, but glass bottles and containers are prohibited. For more information, go to brazosnightswaco.com/fourth-on-the-brazos.