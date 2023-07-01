A fundraiser for Sean David Hudson is scheduled from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Monday at The Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson Ave. in McGregor.

The event, "Hearts for Hudson," will raise money to help with a needed heart transplant for the former Army combat medic, ER nurse and Robinson resident.

It will include a barbecue dinner, open bar, live music and dancing, auction with items from a bake-off competition, cornhole tournament, and a Texas Hold 'em poker tournament with a $500 buy-in.

Tickets cost $30 each, or $250 for a table of eight, and are available at helphopelive.org. Some events require additional entry fee.