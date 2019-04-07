Baylor Lady Bears win NCAA basketball title: April 7, 2019 Apr 7, 2019 Apr 7, 2019 0 Photos by Rod Aydelotte 0 comments Related to this collection Baylor Together to the top: Lady Bears win it all in tough 82-81 thriller Apr 7, 2019 4 min to read TAMPA, Fla. — In the end, the Baylor Lady Bears had to rely on guts and their intense will to win. Baylor NCAA notes: Cox goes down, Lady Bears find way to win Apr 7, 2019 TAMPA, Fla. — When Lauren Cox hit the floor and didn’t bounce up, it was as if all the air went out of Amalie Arena on Sunday evening. Baylor 'We brought it home to you, Baylor Nation' — Lady Bears celebrate title with home fans Apr 8, 2019 A little more than 12 hours after landing in Waco, the Baylor women’s basketball team strolled back onto their old, familiar Ferrell Center fl… Baylor Brown, Jackson fast forward, get ready for WNBA Draft Apr 9, 2019 Sometimes, big life moments come at a person pretty fast, especially if that person happens to be an NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament champion. Baylor Lady Bears making White House appearance on Monday Apr 24, 2019 The Baylor Lady Bears are headed for an audience with President Donald Trump next week. Baylor Trump hosts winning Baylor Lady Bears basketball team in Oval Office Apr 29, 2019 WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday hosted the Baylor University women's basketball team in the Oval Office — the team's third visit… Baylor Texas Legislature honoring national champion Lady Bears on Wednesday Apr 30, 2019 The Baylor women’s basketball team’s national championship recognition tour will continue with a trip to the Texas State Capitol on Wednesday. Sports News Brice Cherry: Baylor's two Mulkeys share similar approaches, successes Apr 30, 2019 The line was sitting right there on a tee. John Morris couldn’t resist the temptation, and he took a swing. Baylor Lady Bears start practice aimed at another crown Sep 30, 2019 Anyone at the Baylor women’s basketball team’s first day of practice who expected to see the Lady Bears still basking in their national champi… Lady Bears welcome home party: April 8, 2019 Apr 8, 2019 Baylor Sports Baylor Lady Bears fans at the national title game Apr 7, 2019 Photos by Jose Yau