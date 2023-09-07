A "Mi Familia: Our Legacy is the Stories We Share" event celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month will run from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Participants can explore resources that will help them dig for their families' Latin roots. Judge Billy and Ruth Martin will share the story of their genealogy journey as well as the tips and tricks they learned along the way. The event also will include information on what family history records are available in the U.S. and Mexico and how to document the stories found. Participants should bring a lunch to enjoy during the program. Drinks will be provided.