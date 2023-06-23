November 9, 1926 - June 17, 2023

Gloria Brickman passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, at her residence in Waco, at the age of 96.

Due to the excessive heat, the family invite you for a service at 10 am Sunday, June 25 at Wilkirson Hatch Bailey Funeral Home. A very brief graveside service will follow at Rodef Sholom Cemetery in Waco.

Gloria was born November 9, 1926, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Ethel Livingston and Louie Yale Feinstein. She moved to Waco in 1938, where she attended West Jr. and graduated from Waco High in 1942. She attended the University of Texas and was affiliated with SDT sorority. In 1944, Gloria transferred to Baylor University where she met Nathan Brickman. They were married December 15, 1946.

Gloria was a lifelong member of Temple Rodef Sholom. She taught Sunday School, served as President and Treasurer of the Temple Sisterhood. Gloria was a candy striper volunteer at Providence Hospital. She co-chaired the first Cattle Baron's Ball held in Waco for the American Cancer Society.

Gloria received her real estate license and worked for Jim Stewart Real Estate in Waco for many years.

Gloria had a full life. She and Nathan traveled the world with their dearest friends enjoying life to their fullest. We will cherish their beautiful stories in remembrance of them.

Gloria is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Beverly and Larry Hicks and Marilyn and George Nachman; grandchildren, Hadley and Mark Quagliarello, Yale and Senem Hicks, Kelley Hicks, Blake Rawdin and Orianne Dutka, Brooke Rawdin and Jon Arce; great-grandchildren, Avery and Olivia Quagliarello, Ela Hicks and Elyse Rawdin; her sister-in-law, Bobbye Brickman; her niece, Becky Myers; and other nieces and nephews.

We are grateful to our “Anger1 Lidia Cavazos who has lived with Mom for over seven years. She became family to all of us as she cared for Mom with love and compassion.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com.