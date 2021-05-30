GOOSE
A former Waco attorney arrested a year ago in a murder-for-hire scheme died Thursday in a motorcycle accident near her home, sources close to …
A former student manager of Baylor University’s national championship basketball team was indicted Thursday in the alleged March 7 sexual assa…
“Christians, do not send your students to Baylor,” declared Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Church of Dallas, in a Wednesday intervie…
Waco’s intermediate appellate court reversed the capital murder conviction of Tyler Sherrod Clay, ruling the trial judge abused his discretion…
Imagine the scene: carpenters, plumbers, roofers, electricians, painters and concrete workers drop what they are doing and walk off the job.
Linda Sirkel is looking for a dozen good employees to help get Lions Park and Kiddieland in shape and ready to maintain a regular summer opera…
The Bellmead Police Department arrested a local man accused of shooting his girlfriend on Monday morning during an argument, leaving her in se…
The following people were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.
Responding to state legislation seeking to limit how racism should be discussed in Texas classrooms, Waco ISD trustees voted Thursday to reaff…
Police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman found in a home near West on Tuesday as a murder-suicide, after surveillance video sh…