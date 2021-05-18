Gov. Greg. Abbott says no public schools or government entities will be allowed to require masksill be allowed to require masks

The Texas American Federation of Teachers was also critical of Abbott's decision, calling it "unconscionable" given that a vaccine is not yet available for kids under 12 years old. Even if the normal school year is coming to a close, both TSTA and Texas AFT noted Abbott's order will impact students who attend in-person summer school.

Austin ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said the district will continue to ask everyone on its campuses to wear masks through June 4. After that, she noted, "there is nothing in the Governor’s order that forbids people from wearing masks. It only means we cannot require them."

Abbott's order also applies to public colleges and universities. Following the announcement, Texas A&M University told students that the end of its mask requirement was "effective immediately and therefore applies to remaining commencement ceremonies, as well as indoor and outdoor facilities and venues."