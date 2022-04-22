Could this be your new best friend?Approx. Weight:31 lbs Estimated DOB:2/17/2014 Arrival Date:4/19/2022 Adoption Fee: $185 *NOTE* We allow out... View on PetFinder
Gracie Girl
After a recent fight involving fists, beer bottles and drawn firearms, Bellmead police arrested several members of the Mongols motorcycle club…
Mike Copeland: Central Freight complex; Shorty's growing; Sales tax holiday; Hispanic Chamber president
Days before last Christmas, Central Freight Lines announced it would close for good following a 96-year run that started in Waco. Employees wo…
Teachers and most other employees in Midway Independent School District will receive pay raises totaling $2.3 million in the next school year,…
The two candidates for the District 4 seat on the Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees differ on what they consider the role of a trustee.
Waco police have identified the victim in a murder investigation they opened Friday after finding a man with a gunshot wound at his home near …
The following people were indicted last week by a McLennan County grand jury.
More than 200 Texas state troopers will need to slim down by year's end or face discipline under a controversial policy limiting officers' waist size.
The two candidates for an at-large seat on the Waco Independent School District school board agree on many of the challenges the district is facing, but differ on priorities and the perspectives they say they will bring to the board.
The Waco City Council reviewed plans Tuesday to develop the former site of Floyd Casey Stadium into a neighborhood with a mix of housing style…
A funeral service April 30 will honor the life of Cullen Smith, who is being remembered this week for his decades as a leading attorney, city council member and civic leader in his native Waco.