GRACIE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former Waco heroin dealer testified Tuesday that he watched Keith Antoine Spratt calmly walk into an East Waco convenience store in December…
Over the past couple of seasons, Dave Aranda’s vocal crutches have become readily apparent. And more so than most people, the Baylor coach’s f…
Cameron Park Zoo is welcoming evening crowds this holiday season with a display of a quarter-million Christmas lights as the animals snooze.
As attorneys picked a jury Monday in the long-delayed capital murder trial of Keith Antoine Spratt, another defendant in the same case won a b…
PROSPER — China Spring took center stage in the game the Cougars had been waiting for all season: a showdown with two-time defending state cha…
An engineering study of William Decker Johnson Hall on the former Paul Quinn College campus in East Waco will reveal how much it will take to …
Mike Copeland: Willie's Grill & Icehouse on the way; Bird-Kultgen turns 85; Turner Behringer in Temple
It appears Willie’s Grill & Icehouse is making its way to Cottonwood Creek Market.
The old funeral home at 1124 Washington Ave. honored the dead for most of a century before before falling into disrepair. Now, after six years…
Jury selection was set to begin Monday morning in the capital murder trial of the alleged triggerman in what officials say was a 2015 murder-f…
As promised, Tecovas brought its national brand and reputation to Waco, its opening at Eighth Street and Washington Avenue soft as lambskin boots.