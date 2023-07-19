The deadline for submitting samples for the McLennan County Hay Show is July 31.

The amount of hay needed is half of a feed sack. Care should be taken not to take samples from the outer 4 to 6 inches of round bales. Samples from square bales should come out of the middle of the bale. There will be a charge of $5 for each near-infrared sample and a charge of $15 for other samples.

Hay samples can be left at the McLennan County Extension Office in Waco, China Spring Country Store, Miller Hay and Feed in Elm Mott, Watson Feed in Mart, McGregor General Store, Bar None Country Store in Speegleville, Buzbee Feed and Brazos Feed in Waco, and West Feeds in West.

The hay show will be held Aug. 24 at Timber Crest Baptist Church, 1625 Crow Drive in Waco. Dr. Vanessa Corriher-Olson will speak. Registration wills tart at 5:30 p.m., followed by the meal and educational program at 6.

Four Best of Show winners will be announced. Registration deadline to attend the show is 5 p.m. Aug. 21.

For more information, call the McLennan County Extension Office at 254-757-5180.