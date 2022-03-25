Tags
Amazon, the Seattle-based giant of online shopping and delivery, confirmed the rumors in October 2020 that a robotic fulfillment center would …
She said killers do not just take the life of the person who gets a funeral. “They destroy the lives of those left here,” Hilliard said. “They tear apart the lives of parents, children, sisters, brothers and friends. We all had to learn how to live all over again, while a part of us is gone.”
A Lubbock investment group has placed 20 acres under contract between Bagby Avenue and Interstate 35, in a 215-acre tract being marketed by Co…
A McLennan County grand jury indicted a Waco woman last week on two domestic assault charges involving an incident with her boyfriend on Valentine's Day.
Texas State Technical College’s newest dorm has been evacuated and closed to students after the State Fire Marshal’s Office found numerous fire hazards, including a damaged sprinkler system, exposed electrical wiring and gaps that would let fire spread more rapidly if one occurred.
Police are seeking suspects in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting Sunday in West Waco that caused two people to be hospitalized.
A “strike team” of Waco, Hewitt and Temple firefighters continued Monday to battle a complex of wildfires in Eastland County that has charred …
Browsers and buyers packed Spice Village to the brim Friday, visitors stopping at the novelty shop downtown during a wild weekend in Waco that…
Brian Uptmore said the grass on his 1,250-acre McLennan County spread is tan at a time of year it should be bright green, and his stock tanks are running low during one of the worst droughts he has seen since he started ranching 30 years ago.
A few tornadoes touched down in outlying areas of Falls County as well as in Limestone County, officials said, as the the strongest rain and highest winds turned east of Interstate 35 on Monday evening, avoiding the Waco area.
