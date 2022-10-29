heroic test

The 13-year drought is finally over.

Leading 21-16, University left just under a minute and a half on the clock for Leander Rouse to rally for a staggering victory. But the Trojans’ defense came up huge, halting the Raiders’ offense, who were within five yards with 15 seconds left in the contest.

On third down from two yards out, Rouse suffered back-to-back false start calls, pushing it back to the 12. Pair that with two incompletions and the Trojans were able to take a knee en route to their first playoff berth since 2009 as they held on for a five-point triumph at Waco ISD Stadium.

“I'm just happy for South Waco,” University coach Kent Laster said with a hoarse voice. “South Waco has produced a team to make the playoffs, it's been 13 years. Just very happy for our team, I'm very happy for our coaches, I'm very happy for our community."

Mekhi Sandolph led the way on the ground, as he rushed for 106 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. JaShaun Manghane torched the Raiders’ defense for over 300 all-purpose yards. Manghane, a junior, threw for 272 yards on 18-of-24 efficiency, adding a touchdown pass as well.

Manghane also scrambled 10 times for 34 yards and a score on the ground.

It wasn’t the smoothest of starts for the Trojans (4-4, 3-1 in District 11-5A Division II), as their opening nine-play drive resulted in a safety. A snap to punter Adrian Monreal flew right over his head and he was walloped in the back of the end zone.

After receiving the ball, the Raiders (3-5, 2-2) did nothing with it, punting right back following a three-and-out. University marched to an 11-play, 86-yard drive capped off by a 34-yard explosion up the gut from Sandolph.

Laster was proud of his team’s resiliency, being able to storm back following the critical mistake.

“We talk about just keep chopping,” Laster said. “Just keep coming back, keep playing. We knew sooner or later, we were going to have a close game. We've had three other games that have come down to a total of four points that we've been on the short end (of), and we said we weren’t going to come up short again on our home field.”

In a drive that carried into the second quarter, Rouse did make its way into enemy territory, but it was forced to punt following a holding call and two incompletions.

The Trojans put their foot down, trekking to a 13-play, 91-yard drive that saw freshman wide receiver London Smith catch his fourth touchdown of the season, this one a 23-yard snag that extended the lead to 14-2. Smith wound up with six catches for 74 yards.

With just under a minute to work with, Rouse sped down the field, only to miss a 34-yard field goal wide left as the first half came to a close.

The Raiders’ opening drive of the third quarter came to a booming three-and-out end thanks to a sack from Ty’odrick Wagner, his fifth of the season. However, the Trojans fumbled right back after getting within 10 yards of scoring again.

Six plays later, Rouse slinger Mason Shorb connected with Trent Johnson for an 18-yard score to make it a 14-9 ballgame. Both teams traded punts and on came the fourth quarter.

Manghane finished off a crucial seven-play, 61-yard drive that took 3:04 off the clock as the slinger scampered for a five-yard touchdown, extending University’s lead to 21-9 with just over six minutes remaining.

Twenty-nine seconds later, the Raiders punched in a four-yard score, courtesy of Justin Cannon. The Trojans did their best to milk the clock, but ultimately failed to convert on a fourth-and-27 heave from Rouse’s 38-yard line.

The Raiders were left with under a minute and a half, but couldn’t get past University’s stingy defense, resulting in an eruption from Trojan faithful.

University now hits the road to face Pflugerville Connally on Thursday.

Laster said the team will celebrate and enjoy the moment, but that they have to get back to work, as the journey has just begun.

“We just gotta keep our foot on the gas and keep chopping,” Laster said. “We celebrate this today, but obviously we've got to get ready to go on the road and play Connally and so, that’s what our next objective is.”