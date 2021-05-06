 Skip to main content
Highlanders win NTJCAC title
Highlanders win NTJCAC title

The McLennan Community College baseball team swept a doubleheader against Temple College on Thursday to clinch the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference championship.

The Highlanders took a 2-0 win in the seven-inning opener before outslugging Temple, 13-9, in the second game of the doubleheader.

MCC (35-16, 23-7) stretched its winning streak to 11 games heading into Saturday's doubleheader at Temple at noon to conclude the regular season.

