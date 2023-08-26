Historic Waco, the McLennan County Historical Commission and Baylor University's Texas Collection will present screenings of historical documentaries involving Waco starting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

The Historic Waco Films Showcase will offer a first-of-its-kind look at newly digitized films from Waco's past, including silent movie footage, Baylor athletics film thought lost to time, and a documentary on the urban renewal program. The event is free and open to the public.

A panel of presenters will discuss films and found footage. The event will include never-before publicly screened movies, archival footage and a specially restored 1910s silent film, "The Passersby," re-edited to represent its original storyline for the first time in more than 100 years.

Other film topics include: 

■1971 urban renewal documentary "Waco: A Changing City" 

■The 1953 Waco tornado 

■1973 film "Baylor University—A Life Experience" 

■1968 Baylor basketball footage.