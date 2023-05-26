Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The city of Waco, Historic Landmark Preservation Commission and Rapoport Academy will hold an in-depth workshop on Waco history, tax incentives, preservation credits and other programs for the preservation of historic structures, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 in Annex Building 200 on the Rapoport Academy campus, 1020 Elm Ave.

Panel members include state and local tax credit professionals, and experts in the fields of historic architecture, urban planning, downtown revitalization and local history. Business owners, entrepreneurs, real estate professionals, redevelopment officials and others interested in preservation are welcome.

The event is open to the public. Registration includes informational lectures, morning coffee and refreshments, light snacks and an optional guided bus tour of East Waco and downtown.

To register, go to wacotexas.com/Events-Activities/Historic-Preservation. Same-day registration is welcome, but capacity is limited.