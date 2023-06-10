The annual Heart of Texas Pond Tour will be held June 2425. These free, self-guided tours show off some of Central Texas' finest home water gardening projects.

Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday hours are noon to 5 p.m., with an optional evening viewing for select tour sites.

Some members specialize in water lilies, others have koi, fancy goldfish, landscapes with waterfalls, fountains and little rivers.

Tour organizers will also again be accepting donations to support the Lake Waco Wetlands Research and Education Center.

New this year is an essay contest for students who visit one or more of the ponds. $25 gift cards will be awarded for a one-page, 500-word-maximum essay titled "What I discovered on the pond tour."

Find a complete list of participating locations, a map and viewing-time specifics on the Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society website at hotwgps.com.

For more information, call Ron Haft at 254-717-4665.

