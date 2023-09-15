Brazos Forum presents "Ida O'Keeffe: Escaping Georgia's Shadow," at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive Overshadowed by her older and more famous sister, Ida was also a gifted artist. Sue Canterbury, curator of American art at the Dallas Museum of Art, will discuss Ida's art and the tense relationship with her sister, Georgia.