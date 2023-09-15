Brazos Forum presents "Ida O'Keeffe: Escaping Georgia's Shadow," at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive Overshadowed by her older and more famous sister, Ida was also a gifted artist. Sue Canterbury, curator of American art at the Dallas Museum of Art, will discuss Ida's art and the tense relationship with her sister, Georgia.
The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments begin at 2 p.m.
