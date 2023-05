The Texas Department of Transportation will close access to Imperial Drive from Highway 6 on Monday morning as part of the Mall to Mall project to build continuous frontage road bridges and reconstruct Highway 6 from Bagby Avenue to Waco Drive.

Frontage road traffic will not be able to turn onto Imperial Drive, and Imperial Drive traffic will not be able to access the Highway 6 frontage road during the closure. The closure is expected to last about two weeks, weather permitting.