No. 9 Iowa Western exploded for five fourth-inning runs to overcome the No. 3 McLennan Community College baseball team, 8-5, on Friday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.

CJ Richmond's two-run double highlighted the Reivers' big inning to allow reliever Ryan Reyerson to pick up the win after entering the game in the third inning.

MCC's attack was led by Cole Dillon and Elijah Rodriguez with two hits apiece while Blake Hansen collected a double and three RBIs. The Highlanders fell to 8-3 for the season.