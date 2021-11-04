IPE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Waco woman who nearly killed a Baylor University student in a 2019 drunken hit-and-run was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday after repe…
Amy and Mark Sauer plan on Nov. 13 to open a franchise of Bitty & Beau’s, an expanding company that employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Central Texas Honor Roll: See who put up all the big performances this week and vote for your favorites.
Truman Simons, the longtime law enforcement officer credited with solving the 1982 Lake Waco triple murders, died Saturday night at his home. …
A Waco man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old high school student in February 2019.
It turned out to be a bit of a late-arriving crowd for Baylor’s 11 a.m. kickoff against Texas on Saturday at McLane Stadium. As the game start…
Sharonda Johnson woke up Saturday not long after midnight as someone kicked the door to her smoke-filled apartment.
Fifteen households were displaced early Saturday after a fast-moving fire destroyed a building at the Abbey Glenn apartments, 700 S. Fourth St…
Here’s the thing about hype. Eventually, it gains speed and overtakes you.
A former Liberty University Title IX investigator who is now working at Baylor University seemed uninterested and dismissive of sexual assault…