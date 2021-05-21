JET
In today's letters: "Wow! I didn’t realize Hollywood has come to Waco to film “Fast & Furious — Waco Drift,” the latest movie in the franchise, on Valley Mills at Bosque and Cobbs drives.
Marcus Nelson, the former Waco Independent School District superintendent who was a strong advocate for students and teachers, died Saturday morning.
Tydreun Felder, quarterback for University High School’s Trojan football team, died after a Friday night shooting at an East Waco apartment co…
A Waco man who claims doctors failed to diagnose a rapidly progressing lung tumor that spread to his brain and other parts of his body is suin…
A Waco man wanted on a murder warrant fled on foot from a multiple-car crash Saturday on Interstate 35 and led area law enforcement on a two-h…
My aunt once asked me if there will be animals in heaven. Perhaps it is a good question to ask during this season when pets have played such a…
Services for former Waco Independent School District Superintendent Marcus Nelson will be held in Georgetown but no information is being relea…
Federal authorities have arrested a suspect in a 2018 shooting at the H-E-B at 3801 N. 19th Street that left a Waco teenager critically injured.
Cold case detectives from the McLennan County Sheriff's Office arrested a deputy clerk in the Bell County Clerk's Office on Thursday in the May 2008 hit-and-run death of a 17-year-old Bruceville-Eddy High School junior.
The Baylor University Board of Regents approved guiding principles for the university’s treatment of LGBTQ students Friday and tasked Presiden…