John Werner's college picks: Baylor should trample Texas Southern

Baylor will play a SWAC team for the first time when Texas Southern rolls into McLane Stadium on Saturday night.

If that seems strange it's because Baylor basketball teams have played a ton of SWAC teams over the years.

Texas Southern certainly isn’t at the top of the SWAC class. The Tigers opened the season with a 40-17 loss to Prairie View A&M and went 0-11 in their last full season in 2019.

Texas Southern at Baylor

The Tigers are the only FCS team on the Bears’ schedule, so there will be no Vegas odds on this game.

Even more than putting up a W, Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s biggest goal is to polish areas that need improvement following the Bears’ 29-20 season-opening win against Texas State in San Marcos.

Baylor hopes to play more penalty-free football after getting flagged 11 times for 99 yards. The Bears are also seeking a more effective pass rush after recording just one sack against the Bobcats.