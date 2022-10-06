John Werner's college picks: Expect TCU to knock off unbeaten Kansas

When ESPN College GameDay was looking ahead at potential sites, an Oct. 8 trip to Lawrence, Kan., probably wasn’t in the plans.

But the Jayhawks have been one of the best stories in college football with their 5-0 start. Second-year coach Lance Leipold has already led Kansas to its most wins since 2009, and needs just one more to become bowl eligible.

Couple Kansas’ success with TCU’s 4-0 start under first-year coach Sonny Dykes, and you’ve got an intriguing matchup.

No. 17 TCU (-7) at No. 19 Kansas

The Jayhawks grabbed a lot of attention when they opened Big 12 play with a road win over West Virginia, but they got a lot more when they pulled out a 14-11 win over Iowa State last week.

But in the stunning wins department, nothing topped TCU’s 55-24 blowout of Oklahoma last week.

TCU’s offensive explosion was no fluke. With quarterback Max Duggan leading the way, the Horned Frogs rank second nationally in both total offense with 549.5 yards and 48.5 points per game.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels is off to a great start for the Jayhawks and should put a few touchdowns on the board, but this won’t be the week they become bowl eligible.

TCU 42, Kansas 28

Texas (-7) vs. Oklahoma

The Longhorns and Sooners aren’t exactly prepping for their 2025 SEC debut with a bang. They’re both unranked and off to 3-2 starts, and haven’t even played Big 12-leading Kansas yet.

At least Texas has some momentum following last week’s 38-20 win over West Virginia. Sooners fans are already grumbling about first-year head coach Brent Venables following consecutive losses to Kansas State and TCU.

This is a good opportunity for the Longhorns to take advantage of an Oklahoma team that appears a long way from finding itself.

Texas 35, Oklahoma 27

Texas Tech (+9.5) at No. 7 Oklahoma State

Anybody who doubted whether Mike Gundy has another Oklahoma State team capable of making the Big 12 championship game got the answer when the Cowboys put together an impressive 36-25 road win over Baylor.

The Cowboys are loaded with speed as Jaden Nixon showed on a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and the defense flashed by making some big plays, including a pair of interceptions.

While the Red Raiders are certainly improved under first-year coach Joey McGuire, it’s going to be tough to beat the Cowboys in Stillwater.

Oklahoma State 31, Texas Tech 17

No. 20 Kansas State (-2) at Iowa State

It’s hard to believe the same Kansas State team that dropped a 17-10 home loss to Tulane three weeks ago is now ranked in the Top 25 following wins over Oklahoma and Texas Tech.

Kansas State’s calling card is a defense that ranks second in the Big 12 by allowing 18.4 points per game. The only stingier defense is Iowa State’s which is allowing 14.4 points per game.

After losses to Baylor and Kansas to open Big 12 play, the Cyclones are due for some breaks to go their way.

Iowa State 21, Kansas State 17

Texas A&M (+24) at No. 1 Alabama

The oddsmakers don’t care that the Aggies upset heavily favored Alabama last year in College Station in the biggest win of the Jimbo Fisher era.

The Aggies returned a solid defense, but their offense doesn’t scare anybody. Certainly not an Alabama team that will be looking for revenge.

This game looked like a natural for the College GameDay crew. But the two-loss Aggies haven’t held up their end of the bargain, and won't stick with the highly motivated Crimson Tide.

Alabama 45, Texas A&M 17

Last week: 3-2 overall, 2-3 against the line

Season: 19-6 overall, 12-11-1 against the line