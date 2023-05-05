Quinn Campus Inc. and City Center Waco, during National Preservation Month, will hold an event from1 to 4 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the past and imagine the possibilities for the future of William Decker Johnson Hall, 1020 Elm Ave., on the front lawn of the building, next door to the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce.
Participants can stories of Paul Quinn College, learn about on going preservation efforts, celebrate the property's historic landmark designation, provide insight into redevelopment plans and experience and help build community.
The event is free and will include children's activities and food.
For more information, email mainstreet@citycenterwaco.com.