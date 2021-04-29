JOYous celebration: Baylor claims 1st men's basketball championship

Baylor players and coaches celebrate their victory after the championship game against Gonzaga at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Associated Press photo by Darron Cummings.
Jared Butler, named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player, cuts a part of the net after Baylor’s 86-70 win over Gonzaga. Associated Press photo by Darron Cummings.
Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua dunks the ball in the second half against Gonzaga. Associated Press photo by Darron Cummings.
Coach Scott Drew holds the national championship trophy aloft after the win over Gonzaga. Associated Press photo by Michael Conroy.
Baylor forward MaCio Teague shoots over Gonzaga forward Anton Watson during the first half. Associated Press photo by Michael Conroy.
Baylor fans lined up at the end of the parade route at Heritage Square cheer on the Bears at the April 13 celebration. Photo by Rod Aydelotte.
Baylor player Mark Vital responds to the crowd as the parade makes its way down Austin Avenue. Photo by Jerry Larson.
Carroll Dawson, a former Baylor standout and head coach (1973-77) who had a lengthy career as an executive with the Houston Rockets, walks in the parade with his wife, Sharon. Photo by Rod Aydelotte.
Former Baylor standout Micheal Williams (1984-88) reacts during the parade. A number of past Bear players joined the celebratory parade. Photo by Rod Aydelotte.
That’s been the description for the Baylor men’s basketball team and head coach Scott Drew all season. When the final seconds ticked off in Indianapolis April 5, the ultimate joy of a national championship was realized as well.
Drew came to Baylor 18 years ago when the program was at its absolute nadir. He promised a championship then, and it was ultimately achieved in most impressive fashion by dominating previously unbeaten and No. 1 Gonzaga, 86-70.
The Bears, who last reached the Final Four in 1950 and had played in the 1948 title game, were finally on college basketball’s mountaintop.
On the following pages, we look back at some of the scenes from the national championship game and the April 13 parade and celebration in Waco. ￼
