JOYous celebration: Baylor claims 1st men's basketball championship

Culture of joy, indeed.

That’s been the description for the Baylor men’s basketball team and head coach Scott Drew all season. When the final seconds ticked off in Indianapolis April 5, the ultimate joy of a national championship was realized as well.

Drew came to Baylor 18 years ago when the program was at its absolute nadir. He promised a championship then, and it was ultimately achieved in most impressive fashion by dominating previously unbeaten and No. 1 Gonzaga, 86-70.

The Bears, who last reached the Final Four in 1950 and had played in the 1948 title game, were finally on college basketball’s mountaintop.

On the following pages, we look back at some of the scenes from the national championship game and the April 13 parade and celebration in Waco. ￼