 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JOYous celebration: Baylor claims 1st men's basketball championship
0 comments

JOYous celebration: Baylor claims 1st men's basketball championship

  • 0

Culture of joy, indeed.

That’s been the description for the Baylor men’s basketball team and head coach Scott Drew all season. When the final seconds ticked off in Indianapolis April 5, the ultimate joy of a national championship was realized as well.

Drew came to Baylor 18 years ago when the program was at its absolute nadir. He promised a championship then, and it was ultimately achieved in most impressive fashion by dominating previously unbeaten and No. 1 Gonzaga, 86-70.

The Bears, who last reached the Final Four in 1950 and had played in the 1948 title game, were finally on college basketball’s mountaintop.

On the following pages, we look back at some of the scenes from the national championship game and the April 13 parade and celebration in Waco. ￼

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert