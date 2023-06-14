September 19, 1937 June 10, 2023

Julia Khoury, 85, of Waco, passed away on June 10, 2023, at Regent Care in Woodway. A graveside service will be 10 a.m., June 16, 2023, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.

Julia was born on September 19, 1937, in Waco, to Joseph and Mabel Thompson. She attended Waco schools and graduated from Waco High School. She also attended Baylor University. On July 27, 1958, she married Theodore Khoury. Together they built their lives in Waco and raised three sons, Greg, Jeff, and Michael "Rusty."

In 1977, the family built Bear Grounds Apartments near the Baylor University campus. She owned and managed the apartments until her retirement in 1997. During these years, she enjoyed meeting the students and maintained friendships with many of her prior tenants, some of which continued up until her death.

In her retirement, she developed an interest in vegetable and flower gardening and over time she became a Master Gardener and member of the Cactus and Rose Societies. She loved spending time in her gardens and especially enjoyed sharing her knowledge with others so that they would enjoy success in their own gardens. She also spent time researching her family genealogy and over time created volumes of resources and connected with distant family members. Her research and collection became her passion. She spent several years delivering meals for Meals on Wheels.

Family was the center of Julia's life. She enjoyed spending holidays and other special events with her family and even started a tradition of "Sunday night dinners," where everyone would gather to try out the most recent recipe she had found in a magazine or seen on television. This Sunday tradition continued for over 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore; parents, Joseph and Mabel Thompson; sisters, Dolores Lucas, Lolita Baird and Gloria McKethan; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Khoury; and her beloved pets, Thelma, Louise, and Mittens.

She is survived by her sons, Greg Khoury and wife, Nancy, Jeff Khoury, and Michael "Rusty" Khoury and wife, Dawn; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rollin and Lorraine Khoury; and sister-in-law, Betty Khoury; grandchildren, Brian Khoury and wife, Sable, Jason Khoury and wife, Violet, Kevin Khoury and fiancé, Jordan, Cameron Khoury and fiance, Anna, and Sarah Khoury; stepgrandchildren, Chad Degner and wife, Christina, John Bartosh and wife, Hailey, Jacob Poston and wife, Raygan, Jordan Poston and wife, Amanda, and Jarrod Poston and wife, Nicole. Along with a host of great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Regent Care Woodway for the care they provided to our mother over the past two months. The family also extends a special thank you to Ruben Rojo for his steadfast help and friendship to Julia over many years.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Master Gardeners of McLennan County or to Fuzzy Friends Waco.