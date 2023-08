Jurassic Safari, an augmented reality experience for kids, will open Wednesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

Participants can see virtual reality dinosaurs moving around their habitat, hear dinosaur sounds, see how they walk and learn interesting facts. There are 12 dinosaurs to find.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

For more information, call 254-750-8621 or email jamesa@ wacotx.gov.