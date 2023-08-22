Karem Shrine will hold its 16th annual car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 400 Karem Circle.

Entry fee is $30, with entries eligible for door prizes and a $250 cash drawing. Judging in classes including pre-1951, 1951-1960, 1961-1970, 1971 and later, original, Camaro, Mustang, Mopar, Corvette, top 25, best in show and potentate's choice. Register online at carshowpro.com/ event/1336.

Raffles, silent auction, 50/50 drawing, food trucks, vendor booths, oldies music and more activities will be at the event.

Email larrylight111@yahoo.com or call 254-855-3722 for more information.