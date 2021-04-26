Kim Mulkey's departure leaves hole in Waco community

Waco businessman Brian Ginsburg, co-owner of a company that produces licensed Baylor University apparel, W Promotions, said conversations revolving around Mulkey's departure were inescapable Sunday.

"It was big news yesterday," Ginsburg said Monday. "Everybody was saying, 'Did you hear? Did you hear?' My wife, who is a huge Lady Bears fan, is going to miss her. We're all going to miss her. She did a lot for Waco the past 20 years or so. I would tell her congratulations. Maybe she thought she had accomplished all she could accomplish here, needed a new challenge. I assume this is what she wants to do. It sounds like a good move for her. I know I tell my employees, if they get an offer, take it."

Calveion (Juicy) Landrum, a La Vega High School hoops star who took her talents to Baylor, at Mulkey's urging, said by phone she often exchanges texts with Mulkey just to chat and catch up on things. Now a teacher's aide and coach at Cesar Chavez Middle School in Waco, Landrum said she's not spoken with her former coach since news broke of a move to Baton Rouge.

"I know she's overwhelmed," Landrum said. "I'll try to give her some space."

Landrum said the news caused her eyes to moisten, but not from sadness.