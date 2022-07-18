Kourtney
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies made five arrests and seized around 32 pounds of methamphetamine Thursday in two routine traffic sto…
A Waco woman hit her ex-boyfriend with her Cadillac car Sunday evening after he argued with her at a professional wrestling event and the coup…
Correction: This story has been updated to clarify that the video provided did not include the threat or the drawn weapon, which the victim re…
A third suspect was arrested Wednesday in a June 12 shootout that endangered children playing outside at the Kate Ross Apartments, Waco Police…
An argument between a Waco woman and her brother escalated to punches and shoves Sunday, then she threatened him with a knife, according to police.
Several smaller McLennan County cities have rolled out their own limits on water use since Waco announced restrictions last week in response t…
The L3Harris aircraft modification plant in Waco has a lot of space and a lot of people to keep cool: a half-million square feet and 1,200, re…
A crash early Saturday morning near 18th Street and Clay Avenue killed one person and seriously injured two others, Waco police announced.
A San Diego company specializing in shipping container buildings hopes to salvage the multicolored mass of shipping containers at the corner o…
As the city of Waco prepares to limit lawn watering to two days a week starting Wednesday, it is also cutting back on its own use and working …