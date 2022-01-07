Kunkel scores 25 to boost No. 22 Xavier by Butler

INDIANAPOLIS — Adam Kunkel scored 25 points off the bench to lead No. 22 Xavier past Butler 87-72 on Friday night.

Kunkel sank 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 3-point shots for the Musketeers (12-2, 2-1 Big East). Paul Scruggs contributed 16 points — including 9 of 9 free throws — seven rebounds and six assists for Xavier.

Aaron Thompson scored 20 and Bryce Golden 19 points for Butler (8-6, 1-2 Big East).

The Musketeers shot 60.7% en route to a 42-31 halftime lead. The Bulldogs made 50% from the field, and the difference was 3-point shooting. Xavier made 6 of 11 while the Bulldogs missed 8 of 9 3-point shots.

Butler trimmed the lead to 46-40 in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the first half, but Xavier followed with five unanswered points. The Bulldogs cut the deficit to seven twice but could get no closer.

Xavier shot 55% overall and Butler 50%. The Musketeers sank 10 of 22 from 3-point range while the Bulldogs were 5 of 21.

Big picture