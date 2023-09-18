Rydell D. Walthall, the 2009 valedictorian of La Vega High School, is one of five students nationally to be awarded a $3,000 George W. Hilton scholarship from the Railway & Locomotive Historical Society.

Walthall, who lives in Austin, is working toward a Ph.D. in transportation engineering from The University of Texas after obtaining other degrees there. His current area of research is in freight railroad electrification.

His father, the late Roy Walthall who died June 16, was an advocate for high-speed rail locally, chairing a local task force that worked on the “Texas Triangle” project of the early 1990s.

The scholarship was endowed by George W. Hilton, an economics professor at UCLA and historian of railroad and maritime history.

Founded in 1921, the 2,400-member Railway & Locomotive Historical Society is the oldest rail history group in North America. It distributes research grants, scholarships and publishes the semiannual journal Railroad History. Two of its 10 chapters are in Texas, in El Paso and Fort Worth. More information about the group and the scholarship can be found at rlhs.org.