July 3, 1927 - June 16, 2023
Lawrence Bush, age 95, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, at St. Catherine's Hospice.
A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 21, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 22, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with Phil Van Dulvendyke officiating. Born on July 3, 1928, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Lawrence married Ruby Florence on July 22, 1948. He was a Radio Operator for many years, and loved building and flying kites.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Florence Bush; his second wife, Doris Bush; and his son, David Bush.
Lawrence is survived by Tiffany Bush, granddaughter; Sarah Loreille, great-granddaughter; Earl Torrence, in-law; Michelle Torrence, in-law; and Tyler Torrence, in-law.
Pallbearers will be Drew Dickenson, Dan Henderson, Steve Bosshard, Earl Torrence, Phil Van Dulvendyke, Bob Cragen, Jeb Leutwyler, Bill Feltenberger, and Seth Boren.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.whbfamily.com.