The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s 39th Leadership Waco class raised more than $21,000 this year to revitalize an outdoor learning space at Brook Avenue Elementary School with new benches, tables, planters and other upgrades. Cohort members spent several days in June working on upgrading the space.
Josh Wucher, a Leadership Waco participant and chief communications officer for Transformation Waco, remarked: “The school is ecstatic and plans to use the space to conduct science lessons, plant fruits and vegetables for gardening classes, and have reflective time in nature.”
This year’s class includes 36 local business and civic leaders:
Arash Abnoussi, Education Service Center Region 12
Robert Barnes, Greater Waco Realty
Lisa Blackmon, city of Waco
Jennifer Boen, STV Inc. engineers
Claudia Brill, JRBT (Jaynes, Reitmeier, Boyd & Therrell, P.C.)
Christene Dobranski, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages
Emelia Doku, Howmet Fastening Systems
Rachel Donohue, Russ Davis Homes
Blake Dotson, Central National Bank
Mason Dunnam, Dunnam & Dunnam, LLP
Steven Fischer, Community Bank & Trust
Daniel Garcia, Extraco Banks
Edgar Guerrero, Alliance Bank Central Texas
Sara Herbelin, Seedhouse Creative
Lesia Holt, Ascension Providence
Stephanie Jackson, Cadence Bank
Alex Jones Adesina, Waco Family Medicine
Cameron Kendrick, Mitchell Construction/The Mitchell Group
Andrea Kosar, Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Jackson Kucera, The First National Bank of Central Texas
Sonia Madatali, Le Danni Fine Jewelers
John Morkovsky, Blanchard & Thomas, LLP
Kathryn Moseley, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center,
Amber Nava, L3Harris
Kassie Padgett, Brazos Braces
Rachel Pate, Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce
Clarissa Pompa, Waco Civic Theatre
Carrie Qualls, HouseMaster Home Inspections
LeeAnn Ray, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
Lexy Reil, Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce
Mark Sauer, Bitty & Beau’s Coffee
Monica Sedelmeier, city of Waco
Mike Vogelaar, Greater Waco Sports Commission
Kristen Warford, Pattillo, Brown & Hill, LLP
Yolanda Williams, Waco ISD
Joshua Wucher, Transformation Waco
The Sponsors of the Leadership Waco are Pattillo Brown & Hill, LLP, Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Baylor University, Carpenter & Croft, PLLC, and Extraco Banks.