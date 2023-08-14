Stilwell Retirement Residence, 5400 Laurel Lake Drive, will host Stephen Sloan, a Baylor University professor of history and director of its Institute for Oral History, for a presentation about the Cottonland Castle at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The landmark castle on Austin Avenue has been long a source of interest for locals and visitors alike since the turn of the 20th century. After an extensive renovation, it was recently auctioned by area television personalities Chip and Joanna Gaines.