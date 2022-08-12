Leigh is currently either in boarding or in a new foster home. More information and pictures will be posted as... View on PetFinder
Everyone has an opinion about Brittney Griner.
Apparently Waco is becoming quite the sun worshipper.
No, that is not a mirage. All four new northbound lanes of Interstate 35 from South 12th Street clear to Bellmead have opened, and the southbound lanes are scheduled to follow in the next few days.
One man was taken to a hospital and another was taken to jail after an argument during a Waco barbecue Sunday escalated to a fistfight and a s…
Actor John Travolta, who co-starred with Olivia Newton-John in the hit movie musical "Grease," has posted a statement in tribute to the late singer. Get that and more trending news here.
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-relate…
A 23-year-old died and a 21-year-old was arrested on an intoxication manslaughter charge in a single-vehicle rollover, after they were seen turning doughnuts in a truck, according to DPS.
Remnants of Lions Park and Kiddieland are in the midst of being demolished, a process that will last about a month, according to parks officials.
Here's a list of people who were indicted Thursday by a McLennan County grand jury.
When it’s time to question a line call in West this season, it’ll be a different coach beckoning over her captain to pass along a question to …
