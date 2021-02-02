LETTERS: A little on grace, gratitude and COVID Dog Day

Money talks

I read Blake Burleson’s column published Jan. 27. I was wondering if, after our government spent millions of dollars investigating, Burleson will acknowledge that President Trump did not collude with the Russians in an attempt to influence the 2016 election? If so, would you agree that the same expenditure of money and effort might be warranted to assure 55 million U.S. citizens that the election was not stolen and that our democracy is safe from fraudulent elections? Consider these questions and what your answers mean.

I hope that you will use your position and reasoned voice to call for the shining of light into the darkness through a full scope government-sponsored investigation. This would truly be a step toward unifying the nation.

Brad Butler, Waco

Another donation

Cha-ching! Another donation flies off to Planned Parenthood. For at least 10 years every time the Trib has published the sanctimonious tartuffery of John Pisciotta, I have sent a donation, sometimes in his honor, so that a thank you card gets sent to him.