LETTERS: A little on grace, gratitude and COVID Dog Day

Money talks
I read Blake Burleson’s column published Jan. 27. I was wondering if, after our government spent millions of dollars investigating, Burleson will acknowledge that President Trump did not collude with the Russians in an attempt to influence the 2016 election? If so, would you agree that the same expenditure of money and effort might be warranted to assure 55 million U.S. citizens that the election was not stolen and that our democracy is safe from fraudulent elections? Consider these questions and what your answers mean.
I hope that you will use your position and reasoned voice to call for the shining of light into the darkness through a full scope government-sponsored investigation. This would truly be a step toward unifying the nation.
Brad Butler, Waco
Another donation
Cha-ching! Another donation flies off to Planned Parenthood. For at least 10 years every time the Trib has published the sanctimonious tartuffery of John Pisciotta, I have sent a donation, sometimes in his honor, so that a thank you card gets sent to him.
Thanks for helping Planned Parenthood continue their mission by continuing to blabber on, John!
Ellen Harris-Mevis, Hewitt
Grateful living
We may call 2020 a bummer year, but here are things from 2020 for which this 92-year-old man who lives alone is grateful:
The Chinese scientists who determined the genetic sequence of the virus and shared it with the world.
Those scientists in Germany who used the genetic sequence to develop a vaccine in record time.
The scientists who worked for years to understand and develop the underlying processes used to develop the vaccines.
The medical and everyday front-line workers who risked, and some who gave, their lives to fight the pandemic.
The sensible and steady people like Dr. Anthony Fauci, who helped us understand what was going on and how to keep safe.
My friends and family who respected and supported my decision to become a hermit.
Those who offered to help me whenever I needed it, and responded when asked.
The online services of my church that enabled this hermit to worship with them.
Zoom and FaceTime that enabled me to connect with friends and family on a more personal level.
A workshop where I keep busy making things for others.
Curbside service.
My birthday. When you enter the decade of the 90s, it is good to have another one.
A family that I love and who loves me.
Friends.
I can still live at home, drive, watch the deer (and sometimes turkey) out my windows and watch the sunset. In 2021, may stress decease and gratitude increase.
Howard Rolf, Waco
Just like Russia
I’m confused. How can we criticize Russia for shutting down protests and censoring speech when we are doing the same thing in the USA? I think we might be a little hypocritical here.
JD Copeland, Hewitt
COVID Dog Day
Attention all students and teachers: Do you think, as possibly any sane person does, that administering this tired, worthless old test this year is not exactly a good idea? Well, speak with your feet. They need bed rest on test day. All stay home and call it COVID Dog Day.
Juanita Case, Hewitt