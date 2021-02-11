LETTERS: AP article on Catholic church stimulus aid was trash

Proleptic warning

Joe Biden’s recent schedule — that of attending the church of his choice before facilitating “abortion rights” (death of unborn children) — prompts me to consider God’s proleptic warning in Matthew 11:24: “It shall be more tolerable for Sodom and Gomorrhah in the day of judgment...”

While Christians are now the remnant of a Godless American government, we must fervently pray for the Lord’s mercy on a nation whose voters have chosen His wrath.

Kay King-Hill, Eddy

Talk the line

It is obvious that Michael Welhausen [Letters, Jan. 29] listens to conservative talk radio. He loves to spew out the misinformation that comes from these shows. He states that ending the Keystone Pipeline would cut many jobs. I would like to add that these jobs are temporary, only lasting two years. The damage to our environment would be much greater.

He complains about Biden ending the construction of a useless wall. I guess Welhausen still believes the lies of Trump about most immigrants. For example, he believes they will steal jobs, when in reality they do the jobs that no one else does, and most are not criminals.