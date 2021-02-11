LETTERS: AP article on Catholic church stimulus aid was trash

No cash to bash
I am very disappointed with the Tribune-Herald for publishing such a hateful and scandalous piece of trash from the Associated Press about the Catholic Church sitting on billions of dollars and accepting taxpayer aid [Feb. 6]. The authors did not have enough originality to do their own research. For one thing, the Catholic Church, of which I am a member, was not the only faith-based organization to receive such funds. Why did they single out the Catholic Church? Hate, that’s why! I suspect most all denominations received aid. I even suspect that the authors got their stimulus checks in the mail or deposited into their accounts.
As for offerings increasing in the Catholic church during the pandemic, come and visit my church and I will show you our books. Our offerings lately have not been enough to pay our monthly bills. All folks are volunteers so we do not have a payroll. Thank God for that. Where are the facts that show “The pattern held whether a diocese was big or small, urban or rural, East or West, North or South?” This is just word candy with no basis. The Trib should look over these pieces of trash more carefully before publishing. If you are going to bash the faith-based Christians, then spread the faith around.
Fred Ouellette, Waco
Editor’s note: The article cited financial statements as well as analysis by Moody’s Investors Service in drawing its conclusions.
Proleptic warning
Joe Biden’s recent schedule — that of attending the church of his choice before facilitating “abortion rights” (death of unborn children) — prompts me to consider God’s proleptic warning in Matthew 11:24: “It shall be more tolerable for Sodom and Gomorrhah in the day of judgment...”
While Christians are now the remnant of a Godless American government, we must fervently pray for the Lord’s mercy on a nation whose voters have chosen His wrath.
Kay King-Hill, Eddy
Talk the line
It is obvious that Michael Welhausen [Letters, Jan. 29] listens to conservative talk radio. He loves to spew out the misinformation that comes from these shows. He states that ending the Keystone Pipeline would cut many jobs. I would like to add that these jobs are temporary, only lasting two years. The damage to our environment would be much greater.
He complains about Biden ending the construction of a useless wall. I guess Welhausen still believes the lies of Trump about most immigrants. For example, he believes they will steal jobs, when in reality they do the jobs that no one else does, and most are not criminals.
By the way, getting back into the Iran nuclear deal enables the U.S. to keep better tabs on what Iran is doing. Creating hostility as the Trump administration did prevented that. There is so much more to be said, but this is only one letter. Welhausen is like most conservatives who lives in an alternate reality that is not based on facts.
John Vickery,
Norman, Okla.
Good reminder
Our thanks to Robert Baird for his clarification of the relationship between church and state in America. When we remember that most of our ancestors came to America fleeing religious persecution in their countries of origin, it is important that we recognize the threat of Christian nationalism in America today. Do we want to repeat history?
Tillman and Carolyn
Rodabough, Waco