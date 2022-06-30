LETTERS: Our Constitution is godless, by design; Pitts misusing the word 'you'

Constitution godless

There is no freedom of religion unless we have a government that is free from religion. The framers made sure that government and religion did not touch each other. God is never mentioned in the Constitution and the word religion is only used in stating that there can never, ever be a religious test to hold office. The Constitution is godless. The very first words are “We the people.” There is no reference to the supernatural. This was an overt attempt by the framers to build a wall between government and religion. This view has been substantiated many times over by previous Supreme Court justices.

Now we have two rulings by the current court that has torn down this wall. They ruled that a high school coach can pray with this team on the field at the end of football games They also ruled that the state of Maine must pay tuition for some students if they choose to attend a private religious school. “Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion.” The Constitution offers four important words — no, shall, ever, any. These words are adamant in their opposition to establishing religion in the “We the people” Constitution. Robert Ingersoll, Civil War colonel and orator, said of the framers: “They wished to preserve the individuality and liberty of all to prevent the few from governing the many, and the many from persecuting and destroying the few.”

The Supreme Court has defied the separation of church and state that was woven into our Constitutional design. We should be proud of our contribution to the world — not bury it in theocracy. As Ben Franklin said, it’s “a republic if you can keep it.”

Pam Neal, Temple

You, not me

I was greatly offended after reading Leonard Pitts’ column in the Tribune-Herald on June 23 [“You should feel dumb, but don’t”]. He prejudiced usage of the word “you.” I am not a Trump supporter but voted Republican because I read both parties’ platforms and the Republican platform was by far most aligned with my beliefs and thoughts.

I think Trump as a person is lacking in a lot of ways, but he is not the Republican Party. I dislike Hillary Clinton, but if she was a Republican, the party would get my vote. I do not feel like a sucker. I did not donate to Trump.

The House hearings investigating Jan. 6 have no must-see appeal to me so I do not waste my time glued to the TV listening to talking heads that have nothing to say. The hearing will only result in what Democrats want. Trump will be indicted on a charge that will prevent him from running for any office again. This is Pelosi’s lifetime goal. I did not go to the Capitol on Jan. 6 — only rebel-rousing white supremacists who do not have a thought of their own and can be led around by the loop in their noses did.

I am going to throw Pitts’ own words back at him to describe who you are:

“That should make you angry, but probably doesn’t. Over 40 years of research has firmly established an odd fact about us humans. If you are deeply invested in a belief, you find it almost impossible to admit — even to yourself — that you are wrong. Indeed, if confronted with incontrovertible proof that you have made a mistake, you will double down rather than embrace the truth.”

Whose 40 years of research, yours? Get over the Trump non-election and start living the great American dream.

Fred Ouellette, Waco