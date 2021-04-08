LETTERS: Readers sound off on abortion, voting, and bare knuckle deaths

Gilead 2021

On September 1, 2021, abortion will be illegal and/or unattainable in the state of Texas.

House Bill 1515 will ban all abortions after a "heartbeat" is detectable, at about six weeks, before most women know they are pregnant. It will assess a fine of $10,000 to anyone "aiding and abetting" a woman who is trying to get an abortion. How will they know? Anyone can sue you for helping someone get an abortion. That means helping them pay for their procedure, helping them with childcare or driving them to the clinic.

HB 3218 and HB 3760 require women to carry a pregnancy to term, regardless of viability or genetic abnormality.

HB 2313 requires that women considering abortion consult with a "pro-life" counselor before their procedure — putting all your information in a state-run database, giving them all the information they need on you and your personal decisions. Hope it’s secure.

HB 2337 puts significant restrictions on medical abortions, limiting access to the pills and the time you have to consider that option.