LETTERS: Readers sound off on abortion, voting, and bare knuckle deaths

Gilead 2021
On September 1, 2021, abortion will be illegal and/or unattainable in the state of Texas.
House Bill 1515 will ban all abortions after a "heartbeat" is detectable, at about six weeks, before most women know they are pregnant. It will assess a fine of $10,000 to anyone "aiding and abetting" a woman who is trying to get an abortion. How will they know? Anyone can sue you for helping someone get an abortion. That means helping them pay for their procedure, helping them with childcare or driving them to the clinic.
HB 3218 and HB 3760 require women to carry a pregnancy to term, regardless of viability or genetic abnormality.
HB 2313 requires that women considering abortion consult with a "pro-life" counselor before their procedure — putting all your information in a state-run database, giving them all the information they need on you and your personal decisions. Hope it’s secure.
HB 2337 puts significant restrictions on medical abortions, limiting access to the pills and the time you have to consider that option.
These bills have already passed through the Senate thanks to Brian Birdwell. Doc Anderson supports every one of them. They will be on the Republican-controlled House floor soon.
Welcome to Gilead.
Cheryl Foster, Waco
Bare proof
Regarding Wendy Myers' letter [March 31] that bare hands kill more people than assault weapons, where is her proof? Also, an assault weapon attack — even with lookalike weapons — terrorizes many more people than "hand killings." Examples are all the school shootings. You should know that all the surviving people in these gun attacks are terrorized for life.
Robert Powers, Waco
Guns and voting
In the last 50 years there have been only 1,500 proven instances of voter fraud in hundreds of millions of votes cast in the U.S. In that same time period 1.5 million Americans have died from guns. There were 41,000 gun deaths in 2020 alone. The NRA and the Republican Party are not interested in your safety at church — 26 dead in a Sutherland Springs church, nine killed at a Bible study at a Charleston AME church. The Republican Party does not care about school safety — 15 dead at Columbine, 17 killed at a Parkland school, 20 small children killed at Sandy Hook and 10 dead at Santa Fe High School.
Will you be suspicious when an open-carry person shows up while you’re grocery shopping (33 dead), going to a nightclub (49 dead), going to the movies (12 dead) or going to a music festival (61 dead)? Twenty-three Texans killed at an El Paso Walmart and now 10 killed at a Colorado grocery store; 37 dead at Texas restaurants. Sixteen dead at Fort Hood. We are not taking away your guns, but you cannot argue the fact that your guns are killing our kids. You are not safe because this same party does not care one whit about your safety.
But they do care that too many of you vote. They simply cannot tolerate that. Your state legislature is working to solve that problem.
Nancy Glasscock, Temple
Think again
Our president said no new taxes on anyone earning less than $40,000. Think again. If companies' and industries' taxes go up, they pass the increase to those with lower incomes, who purchase the products from the companies. I have seen this two times in my lifetime.
Curtis Glen Banks, Waco